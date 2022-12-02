ENG
Number of graves in occupied Mariupol has increased significantly. PHOTOS

The company Maxar Technologies published a fresh picture from its satellite, which recorded an increase in the area of burials in the city cemetery.

The tweet offers to compare two photos of the main city cemetery "Starokrymske" on the western outskirts of Mariupol - from March 29 and November 30, Censor.NET reports.

The photos show that there are many more graves in the cemetery.

Number of graves in occupied Mariupol has increased significantly 01

Photo from March 29


Number of graves in occupied Mariupol has increased significantly 02

Photo from November 30

