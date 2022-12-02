Number of graves in occupied Mariupol has increased significantly. PHOTOS
The company Maxar Technologies published a fresh picture from its satellite, which recorded an increase in the area of burials in the city cemetery.
The tweet offers to compare two photos of the main city cemetery "Starokrymske" on the western outskirts of Mariupol - from March 29 and November 30, Censor.NET reports.
The photos show that there are many more graves in the cemetery.
Photo from March 29
Photo from November 30
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password