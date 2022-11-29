Military bases are being arranged at Mariupol Metallurgical Plant, while Azovstal is being cut for scrap - Andriushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, Russians are cutting "Azovstal" plant into scrap, which they plan to melt into metal products at "AzovElectroStal".

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on the air of Espresso, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Azovstal is being demined and cut into scrap. Some metallurgists were hired on a commercial basis - they demine and cut it themselves. Then they sell it to collaborators for one price, who then take it to Rostov and sell it 20 times more expensive. As for the steel plant - there is demining and arrangement of military bases. There are many camps for different units, for different directions," - he said.

According to the mayor's adviser, the steel plant is a territory closed to people.

"There is also AzovElectroStal, there are melting furnaces there and they want to launch it in the spring. To melt the scrap that is collected in the city and sell it as metal products. Scrap, unlike rolled metal, is not under sanctions in Russia. The port works very slowly, because there is not enough electrical capacity for the port cranes to work properly," Andriushchenko summed up.