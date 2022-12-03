ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11034 visitors online
News Photo War
10 696 16

Air alarm in number of regions. Takeoff of three enemy Tu-95s was recorded (updated)

Currently, an air alert has been announced in a number of regions of Ukraine, in particular, in Kyiv, the region and the eastern and central regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

As reported by Telegram channels, in Russia, three Tu-95 MCs have been recorded taking off from the Engels military airfield, they are moving in the direction of Volgograd, and more takeoffs are expected.

Air alarm in number of regions. Takeoff of three enemy Tu-95s was recorded 01

As of 3:00 p.m., the alarm has been canceled in most regions.

Watch more: Consequences of enemy missile attack on Vilniansk. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) cruise missile (485) rocket (1575)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 