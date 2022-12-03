Air alarm in number of regions. Takeoff of three enemy Tu-95s was recorded (updated)

Currently, an air alert has been announced in a number of regions of Ukraine, in particular, in Kyiv, the region and the eastern and central regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

As reported by Telegram channels, in Russia, three Tu-95 MCs have been recorded taking off from the Engels military airfield, they are moving in the direction of Volgograd, and more takeoffs are expected.

As of 3:00 p.m., the alarm has been canceled in most regions.

