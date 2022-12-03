Kherson volunteers received a bakery and a powerful generator. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko met with local activists of NGO "Community Affairs" in Kherson. During occupation, Ukrainian patriots not only helped citizens, but also donated to Armed Forces, Oksana Pohomiy says.

Poroshenko inspected the premises where the equipment for the bakery is already being installed. As it is known, Poroshenko Foundation and NGO "Community Affairs" bought two ovens for baking bread, necessary equipment and a powerful generator for Kherson residents, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to "ES" press office.

Now the production must be provided with high-quality water, which is a big problem in Kherson. Therefore, a well will be promptly made here and a water purification system will be installed," the fifth President explained. The bakery is planned to be launched in a week, volunteers say. Half of the bread is intended for the units of the Armed Forces, the other half will be distributed free of charge to Kherson residents.

"We have now seen the binding, the location. I decided that we will bring equipment and make a well. We will install a chemical water treatment system just like we did in Mykolaiv. The generator is powerful - it will be enough for pumps, chemical water treatment and providing power for the bakery," Poroshenko said.

Watch more: "We want to arm assault battalion": Poroshenko bought batch of Spartan armored vehicles from Britain. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"I hope we will be able to organize the bakery to work around the clock. Half of it will be used to provide Kherson residents with fresh bread, because now the nearest point from where bread is brought to Kherson is somewhere near Mykolaiv," Petro Poroshenko explained.

The bakery will also receive several tons of flour, sugar and yeast.

Oksana Pohomiy thanked "Community Affairs" and Petro Poroshenko for the support of Kherson residents. "We all expected our release. Now it is also difficult: we were released, but the city became the frontline. You have not just lent us a shoulder. Because all business has practically left Kherson, and the fact that there will be a bakery here is very cool. Moreover, bread will be free for people now. This is very important," says the activist.

"Less than three weeks ago there was Russian invasion here. And only through the efforts of Ukrainians, the efforts of the Armed Forces they were thrown out. But they did not calm down - they blew up all the critical infrastructure, energy and water supply facilities. They blew up boiler houses that provide heat. And now they continue shelling Kherson from the left bank with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and even mortars flying here. What is the way out of this? We must go further along the left bank, continue the counteroffensive. To help the Armed Forces. And do not stop at the borders of Kherson region," Poroshenko explains.

Oksana Pohomiy adds: "I have one more dream. I want our city to have such a Ukrainian spiritual cultural center as it was in Mariupol. I was there last summer, and it will be here. We will do everything for this."

"All right, we've agreed. Look how Oksana and the whole team are full of fantastic, positive energy. No one will stop these people," Petro Poroshenko is convinced.