Military collect for armored vehicle. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Volunteers ask Ukrainians to help with repair of armored evacuation vehicles for Ukrainian soldiers.

It was reported on Facebook by volunteer paramedic Yurii Bondar (Shaman), informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank and summarize all our joint achievements, which were aimed at the acquisition, repair and restoration of equipment for the combat unit of the Air Assault Forces.

So, by joint efforts, in a little over a month we have

- purchased and prepared Mitsubishi Pajero

- Tata pickup truck purchased and prepared

- received, prepared, painted Nissan Navara

- purchased, repaired, painted and prepared Land Rover Discovery

- Mitsubishi L200 received

- Volkswagen T5 ambulance received, repaired and prepared

- all-wheel drive Mitsubishi Delica received, repaired and prepared

- received, prepared, repaired Jeep Cherokee

- Hyundai cargo minibus was repaired

- received, repaired, prepared and painted Volkswagen T4

Read more: Soldiers of 59th brigade need help in purchasing electronic warfare system "Bukovel-AD R4" to combat Russian drones - Butusov. PHOTO

Now 4 more units of light wheeled vehicles are under repair. Each repair and preparation of vehicles is a complex, and most importantly costly process that includes maintenance, replacement of parts and components, filters, oils and refitting of vehicles with new skates. This is all mega complicated and extremely expensive, only thanks to your support all planned became a reality.

Thanks to everyone who contributed, who continues to help and support us in the future, a low bow to everyone and a firm handshake.

I wish you all the best!

P.S. Now we plan to restore and return to work "Adolf" which is so much needed by medics.

The armored evacuation vehicle is out of order. This is probably one of the best units we have ever operated. On account of this equipment more than a dozen successful evacuations of 300s. Sanitary transport, which participated in the Kharkiv operation. High cross-country ability, maneuverability, compact dimensions, and most importantly armor that protects the medical crew and the wounded during the evacuation. We have invested a lot of effort and money in "Adolf" (as the guys called the armor) and it has worked as long as the resource allowed it. Now "Adolf" is three hundredth and urgently needs evacuation and costly repairs. The lives and health of our defenders depend on how quickly we can return it to service," the volunteer said.

- Pay Pal

[email protected]

- Oschadbank

5167 4989 8079 9138

Bondar Yurii

IBAN UA183257960000026204504953385

- Privat Bank

4149 4998 0484 0971













































