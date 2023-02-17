ENG
Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany. PHOTOS

Since January 31, the Ukrainian military has been studying the operation of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Germany.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany 01

As noted by the German Armed Forces, Ukrainians quickly learn to operate the Patriot system. This is due to the fact that they are highly motivated and most of them already have experience in hostilities.

Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany 02
Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany 03

"The motivation is high because everyone knows what it's about," said the German officer.

Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany 04

Training takes place six days a week.

Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany 05

