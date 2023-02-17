Training of Ukrainian military on Patriot system in Germany. PHOTOS
Since January 31, the Ukrainian military has been studying the operation of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Germany.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
As noted by the German Armed Forces, Ukrainians quickly learn to operate the Patriot system. This is due to the fact that they are highly motivated and most of them already have experience in hostilities.
"The motivation is high because everyone knows what it's about," said the German officer.
Training takes place six days a week.
