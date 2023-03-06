SSU arrests pro-Moscow "church blogger" in Transcarpathia. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s Security Service has served a notice of suspicion to a so-called "church blogger" of UOC-MP who incited inter-confessional hatred and called Orthodox Church of Ukraine a sectarian illegal organization.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Facebook of Transcarpathian Regional Office of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"In Transcarpathia, the SSU served a notice of suspicion to a so-called 'church blogger' of the UOC-MP who incited sectarian strife," the statement reads.

Special service operatives found that the man managed an information resource through which he disseminated calls that violate the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, region and beliefs.

See more: SSU conducts security measures in Mukachevo diocese of UOC MP. PHOTOS

According to the SSU, to prepare his "publications," he used the narratives of Russian propagandists and called the Orthodox Church of Ukraine a sectarian organization and insisted on its non-canonicity and illegality. The man called the faithful of the OCU "satanists, schismatics, persecutors of the Orthodox faith, atheists and radicals."

Currently, the "church blogger" has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, religion, religious beliefs, disability, and other grounds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out by the SSU Office in Transcarpathian region jointly with the investigators of the Main National Police in Transcarpathian region under the procedural supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Read more: Zelensky made number of personnel changes in central apparatus and two regional departments of Security Service of Ukraine







