ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10087 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 974 1

Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk. PHOTOS

Today, on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, twice.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"On 22 July, around 11:00, the occupants shelled Kupiansk. The territory of a private enterprise was damaged.

At around 13:30, the Russian military shelled Kupiansk again. As a result of the shelling, a 57-year-old civilian woman was killed," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the attacks were carried out with MLRS.

Read it on Censor.NET: Woman killed in shelling of Kupiansk

Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk 01
Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk 02
Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk 03
Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk 04

shoot out (13068) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Kup’yansk (387)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 