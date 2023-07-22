Consequences of shelling of Kupiansk. PHOTOS
Today, on 22 July, the occupiers shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, twice.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Office of the Prosecutor General.
"On 22 July, around 11:00, the occupants shelled Kupiansk. The territory of a private enterprise was damaged.
At around 13:30, the Russian military shelled Kupiansk again. As a result of the shelling, a 57-year-old civilian woman was killed," the statement said.
According to preliminary data, the attacks were carried out with MLRS.
