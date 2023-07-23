Center of Odesa after barbaric Russian attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

European Solidarity MP Oleksiy Honcharenko showed the centre of Odesa and the UNESCO heritage after the barbaric Russian attack.



In the video and photos, we see numerous damages to cultural monuments.

According to the CMA, the night attack on the city destroyed 6 residential buildings, including apartment blocks. Two architectural monuments and a church were damaged. Dozens of cars were vandalised. Windows were smashed in many buildings, roofs and facades were damaged.







As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of basing.

As a result of a missile strike on Odesa, 1 person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children. According to the OK "Pivden", the Russians hit the port infrastructure of Odesa, and civilian objects were damaged due to missile malfunction.

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 19 enemy missiles were destroyed during the attack on Odesa region.

On the night of 23 July, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region with four rockets.