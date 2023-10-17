2 people may be under rubble of dormitory in Sloviansk, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

The enemy has once again insidiously attacked a residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, a 5-story dormitory building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

"According to preliminary information, two people are trapped under the rubble. Rescuers from the Donetsk region and a combined unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene. Rescue operations are underway," the statement said.

