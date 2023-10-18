Russians lost at least 63 pieces of equipment on northern region of Avdiivka ledge - Deep State. PHOTO

The Telegram channel of military analytics Deep State published information about large-scale Russian losses on the southern front of the Avdiivka ledge.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official telegram of the community.

The message states: "After analyzing the changes in the satellite images, the loss of more than six dozen pieces of equipment was recorded. Almost all of the equipment was destroyed in the area of Krasnohorivka (A) and at the entrance to the settlement. As the classics would say - an illustration to the General Staff's reports.

These images show the entire "success" of the enemy's actions, which was mainly present in their information space. On the battlefield, despite being superior in all respects, the Katsaps lost the battle. Of course, it is difficult to estimate the enemy's losses in manpower. In this area alone, the number of dead Katsaps is measured in hundreds.

But there is also unpleasant news. This attack is another proof of the ineffectiveness of the tactics of armored fists when one of the parties concentrates the technique and tries to achieve success on the battlefield due to its superiority in it. Our broken columns near Mala Tokmachka, Verbove, Robotyne, Staromaiorske, Novodonetske and Rivnopole, as well as the enemy's broken columns near Vuhledar, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Andriivka, Marinka, and now Krasnohorivka (A) and Vodiane-Pervomaiske, are further proof of this thesis.

This is all a consequence of the growing effectiveness of aerial reconnaissance and artillery. The same cheap mavics equalize the capabilities of both sides. And so far, there is no technology that can provide an advantage. The goal of our military-industrial complex is to find the key to victory, otherwise, history will simply repeat itself over and over again.

