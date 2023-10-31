Russians withdrawing military trucks from occupied Mariupol, - Andryushchenko. PHOTO

The Russians are probably experiencing a shortage of manpower on the front line, so they are pulling trucks with troops from occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"A large convoy of eight trucks with manpower is moving through Mill 3000 (Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol's Rolling Mill 3000 - ed.) towards the city center and further towards Nikolskoye," he said.

According to the mayor's adviser, the route of movement indicates that the personnel were held at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works as a staging area and then moved to either Pologi or Vuhledar via Maloyanisol.

"It is an interesting and unusual trend to pull reserves from Mariupol," Andriushchenko said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rashists are trying to build a direct railway connection with Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk - Andriushchenko. PHOTO.









