Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson. PHOTOS

Russian invaders continue to shell Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Another damaged house in Kherson! Another life is taken away and crippled! The Russian army is killing and injuring whole families of citizens," the statement reads.

As a reminder, 1 person was killed in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling, and another was wounded.

Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 01
Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 02
Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 03
Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 04
Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 05
Consequences of Russian strikes on Kherson 06

