9 617 8

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after the air defense`s operation, the debris fell to the ground.

Andriushchenko also said that despite a series of explosions, Russian air defense had not shot down anything.

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol 01
Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol 02

explosion (1560) Mariupol (1143) Petro Andriuschenko (251)
