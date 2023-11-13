Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, after the air defense`s operation, the debris fell to the ground.

Andriushchenko also said that despite a series of explosions, Russian air defense had not shot down anything.

