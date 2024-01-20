Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, destroyed houses. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today at about 12:20 the enemy once again fired artillery at Huliaipole.

"Civilian houses were destroyed and damaged again. A local resident was wounded by enemy shell fragments in his own yard. Police provided first aid and handed him over to military medics," the statement said.

Rescuers are working at the impact sites.