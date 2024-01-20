ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9043 visitors online
News Photo War
2 169 7

Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, destroyed houses. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today at about 12:20 the enemy once again fired artillery at Huliaipole.

"Civilian houses were destroyed and damaged again. A local resident was wounded by enemy shell fragments in his own yard. Police provided first aid and handed him over to military medics," the statement said.

Watch more: Since beginning of year, SSU special forces have already liquidated 296 occupiers. VIDEO

Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, destroyed houses 01
Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, destroyed houses 02

Rescuers are working at the impact sites.

Author: 

Hulyaypole (49) shoot out (13068) Zaporizka region (1193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 