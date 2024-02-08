Traitor from occupying "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" who helped Russians imprison Ukrainians in temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU and the National Police prevented a traitor, who was a member of the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, from fleeing Ukraine. The offender was involved in the imprisonment of local resistance activists.

The SSU officers detained a man in Lviv, where he arrived covertly for further travel to the EU.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a resident of Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia, who joined the ranks of the occupation "district police department" in June 2022.

There he was appointed a 'district officer of the juvenile department'. In this "position", the traitor fulfilled the Kremlin's task of suppressing resistance to the invaders.

It is noted that for this purpose, the perpetrator was included in "punitive units" that abducted local residents in the middle of the street or from their own homes. The Ruscists then took the people to Russian torture chambers, where they were subjected to severe torture, including the use of electric shocks.

The traitor, together with the armed occupiers, also looted the homes of local residents under the guise of searches. They stole money, clothes, office equipment, and other private property.

In addition, the defendant was involved in the protection of the occupation "election commissions" during the Russian Federation's pseudo-referendum on the region's "accession" to the aggressor country.

However, at the end of 2023, the offender moved to Lviv as an internally displaced person from the temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine. In the city, the man settled with his relatives and was preparing to cross the border to a neighboring EU country illegally.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

He is currently in custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.