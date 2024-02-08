ENG
Vladyslav Rykov, attack aircraft pilot, was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Vladyslav Rykov, who had 385 combat flights, gave his life for Ukraine.

Vladyslav's death was reported by his comrade-in-arms, attack pilot Rostyslav Lazarenko, Censor.NET informs. 

"On 07.02.2024, my brother-in-arms, a member of our combat family, my deputy Vladyslav Rykov, was killed while performing a combat mission. He flew 385 combat flights - he was the best pilot and commander I ever knew," he wrote on Facebook.

Lazarenko said that Rykov "covered his back" from the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Vladyslav trained many pilots.

"Few people knew Vlad, but I will tell his story later, because such people need to be known and remembered - he gave his life for our lives, for our freedom and for our Ukraine!" Lazarenko promised.

