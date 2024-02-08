Vladyslav Rykov, attack aircraft pilot, was killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Vladyslav Rykov, who had 385 combat flights, gave his life for Ukraine.

Vladyslav's death was reported by his comrade-in-arms, attack pilot Rostyslav Lazarenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On 07.02.2024, my brother-in-arms, a member of our combat family, my deputy Vladyslav Rykov, was killed while performing a combat mission. He flew 385 combat flights - he was the best pilot and commander I ever knew," he wrote on Facebook.

Lazarenko said that Rykov "covered his back" from the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Vladyslav trained many pilots.

"Few people knew Vlad, but I will tell his story later, because such people need to be known and remembered - he gave his life for our lives, for our freedom and for our Ukraine!" Lazarenko promised.