Russian missile attack damages 21 private houses in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Today, on 15 February, the occupiers once again attacked the territory of Kyiv region.

This was reported by the communication department of the Kyiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 12:00, the attack damaged 21 private houses and one vehicle. Fortunately, there were no casualties.



Law enforcement officers, explosive experts from Kyiv region and rescuers are continuing to work at the scene. The police are inspecting the scene and recording the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.

