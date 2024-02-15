Russian missile attack damages 21 private houses in Kyiv region. PHOTOS
Today, on 15 February, the occupiers once again attacked the territory of Kyiv region.
This was reported by the communication department of the Kyiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.
"As of 12:00, the attack damaged 21 private houses and one vehicle. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Law enforcement officers, explosive experts from Kyiv region and rescuers are continuing to work at the scene. The police are inspecting the scene and recording the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password