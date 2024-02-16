14 603 9
Putin’s toy, fifty shades of darkness, gift from AFU. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET
Everything is logical
Anniversary celebration
Coming soon
A gift from the Armed Forces of Ukraine
...and never will be again
Festive
True love
That's for sure...
Let's continue...
Like the characters, like the names
Salad with "Caesar"
Political perversions
Historical facts
A brief history course
Carlson has an iPhone, the ambassador has a medallion...
Putin's toy
Yin and yang: fifty shades of darkness
See more photoshops here
