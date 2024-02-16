ENG
Putin’s toy, fifty shades of darkness, gift from AFU. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

Everything is logical

See more: Interview with cannibal, monument to Russian soldier, bear destroys Finland... Fresh photo jokes from "Censor. NET"

Фотожаба

Anniversary celebration

Фотожаба

Coming soon

Фотожаба

A gift from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

See more: Crimean octopus, armor for Europe, Putin’s elections in 2024. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET. PHOTOS

Фотожаба

...and never will be again

See more: Bandera’s triangle, Special Military Operation philosophy, gender-neutral empire. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

Festive

Фотожаба

True love

Фотожаба

That's for sure...

Фотожаба

Let's continue...

Фотожаба

Like the characters, like the names

Фотожаба

Salad with "Caesar"

Фотожаба

Political perversions

Фотожаба

Historical facts

Фотожаба

A brief history course

фотожаба

Carlson has an iPhone, the ambassador has a medallion...

Фотожаба

Putin's toy

See more: Shahed moth, Russian spiritual values, Orban’s position in EU. Fresh photo jokes from Censor. NET. PHOTOS

Фотожаба

Yin and yang: fifty shades of darkness

See more photoshops here

Author: 

