Putin’s toy, fifty shades of darkness, gift from AFU. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Everything is logical

Anniversary celebration

Coming soon

A gift from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

...and never will be again

Festive

True love

That's for sure...

Let's continue...

Like the characters, like the names

Salad with "Caesar"

Political perversions

Historical facts

A brief history course

Carlson has an iPhone, the ambassador has a medallion...

Putin's toy

Yin and yang: fifty shades of darkness

