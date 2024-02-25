Ruscists hit sleeping area of Kherson, there was fire. PHOTO
The Russian army continues to terrorise civilians. At night, the enemy attacked one of the residential areas of Kherson.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, an enemy shell hit an apartment building, setting fire to things on the balcony of one of the apartments.
"Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the living rooms," the SES added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password