Ruscists hit sleeping area of Kherson, there was fire. PHOTO

The Russian army continues to terrorise civilians. At night, the enemy attacked one of the residential areas of Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, an enemy shell hit an apartment building, setting fire to things on the balcony of one of the apartments.

"Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the living rooms," the SES added.

