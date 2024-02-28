Ukraine and Albania signed Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation. PHOTO

During their meeting in Tirana, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Republic of Albania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the document will promote cooperation with Albania and strengthen Ukraine's position in the Balkan region.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and Albania will develop mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, culture, education, healthcare, media, tourism and sports.

It also provides for the establishment of commercial contacts between state and private enterprises and organizations of the two countries.

In addition, the parties will cooperate in the field of environmental protection, application of environmentally friendly technologies, and rational use of natural resources.

Also read: Zelenskyy to hold talks with Albanian PM on defense and political cooperation







Ukraine and Albania will ensure the expansion of contacts between citizens and governmental and non-governmental organizations, trade unions, educational and cultural institutions, and youth and sports organizations of the two countries.

Ukraine and Albania will also cooperate in the fight against organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and smuggling of all kinds, including cultural and historical property.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy arrived in the Albanian capital Tirana.