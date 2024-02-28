ENG
Commander of combat vehicle Oleksandr Korytskyi was killed defending Ukraine in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Defending Ukraine, a soldier Oleksandr Korytskyi from the village of Zirne, Rivne district, Rivne region, was killed in the war with the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Bereznovsk City Council.

As noted, Oleksandr Korytskyi, born in 1996, has been defending Ukraine since March 23.

The commander of a combat vehicle - the commander of a division of a mechanised company died on 26 February 2024 in Donetsk region.

Олександр Корицький

