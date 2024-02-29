Occupants hit production infrastructure of Sumy region with artillery, man injured. PHOTO

Today, after 12 p.m., the enemy hit the production infrastructure of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at 12.25 a.m., Russians shelled the Vorozhba community with artillery. Four explosions were recorded.



Preliminary, one person was injured as a result of the shelling. The warehouse of the production facility also caught fire," the statement said.

As noted, the fire has been contained. All necessary services are working at the scene.

