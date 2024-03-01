Zelenskyy and Rutte visit wounded soldiers in Kharkiv hospital. PHOTOS

During a trip to Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited a clinical center where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated.

The President awarded the servicemen with the Order "For Courage" of the third class and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine".











Zelenskyy also presented the medical staff of the clinical center with the Orders of Princess Olha of the III degree and Danylo Halytskyi.







"I thank our medical workers for their great work - you are saving our soldiers," the President noted.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands added: "I want to express my deep respect for you. You are a very brave nation."

