Zelenskyy and Rutte visit wounded soldiers in Kharkiv hospital. PHOTOS

During a trip to Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte visited a clinical center where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Зеленський і Рютте відвідали поранених у Харкові

The President awarded the servicemen with the Order "For Courage" of the third class and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine".

Зеленський нагородив поранених у госпіталі Харкова
Зеленський нагородив поранених у госпіталі Харкова

Зеленський нагороджує пораненого

Зеленський нагородив поранених у госпіталі Харкова

Zelenskyy also presented the medical staff of the clinical center with the Orders of Princess Olha of the III degree and Danylo Halytskyi.

Зеленський відвідав поранених у Харкові
Зеленський відвідав поранених у Харкові
Зеленський відвідав поранених у Харкові

"I thank our medical workers for their great work - you are saving our soldiers," the President noted.

рютте у харківському госпіталі

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands added: "I want to express my deep respect for you. You are a very brave nation."

Zelenskyi (6466) award (213) injury (1012) Mark Rutte (197)
