ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8775 visitors online
News Photo War
16 070 134

Dragon’s teeth, blockhouses, trenches and firing positions: Ministry of Defense shows fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defense has published a series of photos showing the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia sector and Sumy region.

The Ministry of Defense published the photos on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The pictures show that the so-called dragon's teeth are being installed for fortification, blockhouses, trenches and firing positions are being built.

Read more: Suppliers of Ministry of Defense disrupted another auction for supply of food to army

Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку
Оборонні укріплення ЗСУ на Запорізькому напрямку

Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині
Оборонні укріплення на Сумщині

Author: 

Defense Ministry (1766) defense (812) Sumska region (1402) Zaporizka region (1396)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 