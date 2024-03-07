Dragon’s teeth, blockhouses, trenches and firing positions: Ministry of Defense shows fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Defense has published a series of photos showing the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia sector and Sumy region.

The Ministry of Defense published the photos on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The pictures show that the so-called dragon's teeth are being installed for fortification, blockhouses, trenches and firing positions are being built.

