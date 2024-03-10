Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

The Russian military used tanks, artillery, mortars, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs in Kherson region to target civilian infrastructure and civilians yesterday.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, buildings of educational and medical institutions, garages, vehicles, gas pipelines, and outbuildings.

According to the National Police, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Oleksandrivka, and Prydniprovske were under fire in the Kherson district.

On the territory of Beryslav district, the enemy attacked Tomaryne, Osokorivka, and the district center itself.

In Kherson, artillery shelling of the Dniprovsky district damaged 3 multi-story buildings, educational and medical institutions, 2 private houses, and a gas pipe. Shell explosions damaged a private house and a low-pressure gas pipeline in Korabelnyi district, and a multi-storey building in Tsentralnyi district.

"In Stanislav, the enemy directed an FPV drone at one of the households. As a result, a private house, a garage, and 2 civilian cars were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, the Russian military shelled a private house with artillery, damaging it.

In Tomaryne, the Russian military dropped ammunition from a UAV and used kamikaze drones. As a result, an outbuilding was damaged. Osokorivka came under artillery fire, as a result of which 4 private houses were damaged," the statement said.

The occupiers also attacked Beryslav, Antonivka, and Sadove with drones, and Prydniprovske came under tank fire.

Investigative teams, forensic and explosive experts, and representatives of the State Emergency Service worked at the sites of the shelling. At present, Kherson police investigators have opened 4 criminal proceedings over the war crimes committed by the Russian army. Necessary investigative measures are being taken to properly document and investigate the crimes.