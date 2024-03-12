Russian troops dropped GAB on residential area of Kupiansk, there are destructions in high-rise building. PHOTO

On the night of March 12, enemy aircraft dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential area of the city of Kupiansk of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the strike destroyed a 5-storey residential building. The explosion also caused several fires. Three apartments from the first to the third floors in one entrance and another apartment in another entrance of the building were on fire. The total area of the fires was 150 square metres.

As of 04:15 a.m., the fire was extinguished. Rescuers inspected the damaged building, no casualties were found.

