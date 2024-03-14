Borders are being concreted in Chernihiv region - RMA. PHOTO
Fortification work is underway at one section of the border in Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.
Engineering work is carried out by a private company.
"The builders are very motivated, as they are aware of the importance of performing their task at the proper level. The photo shows the closed-type defensive fireworks. We are concrete the border," said Chaus.
