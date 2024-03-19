Nastia Troia, medic of 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of AFU, killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A medic with the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nastia Troia, died while defending Ukraine.

This was announced by Andrii Bodnar-Chernivskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"A friend "Troia" during full-scale invasion went without considering the consequences of fighting for Ukraine in the Right Sector Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, and later became a medic in the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Volunteer Corps. Today she was killed by enemy fire while evacuating the wounded," the post reads.

Help for the family

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3GnFan1dnv

Bank card number

5375 4112 1550 0385

