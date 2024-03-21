Consequences of Russian missile strike in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian missile attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv damaged houses and started a fire. Missile debris also fell in other parts of the capital.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.







































































Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

On the morning of 21 March, Russians attacked the capital with ballistic and cruise missiles. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.

According to the Air Force, air defense destroyed 2 ballistic and 29 cruise missiles fired by the occupiers.

