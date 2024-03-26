Hungary to help Ukrainian experts identify war dead. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Hungarian law enforcement officers will assist their Ukrainian colleagues in conducting DNA tests to identify the deceased. We are talking about the soldiers and civilians killed during the war with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the National Police of Ukraine.

"The heads of the two countries' agencies discussed further cooperation and collaboration in combating illegal arms trafficking, drug trafficking, organised crime, as well as Hungary's future assistance in conducting DNA research to identify those killed as a result of Russian war crimes," the meeting's press release said.

Read also: Ukraine is preparing combined units of National Police, SES and National Guard, - Klymenko

The National Police also noted that another important area of assistance from the Hungarian police would be explosive safety. 12 Ukrainian explosive experts took part in courses and training in Hungary.

"Today, in addition to their regular police functions, police officers have been assigned new tasks that are not typical for the police under martial law. These include participation in combat operations, stabilisation measures, evacuation, investigation of war crimes and identification of unidentified bodies. All the help and support that our partners can provide us in ensuring the operation of our units is important to us now," Vygivskyi said.

Read it on Censor.NET: Scandal in Hungary over audio recording of corruption in Orban's government





