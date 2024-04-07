Consequences of hostile attacks on Kharkiv city centre. PHOTOS

Rescuers promptly eliminated the consequences of enemy attacks in the centre of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, this afternoon, Russians struck the residential sector of Kharkiv city centre. The shelling resulted in several fires. Garages and cars were on fire on a total area of about 40 square metres. Residential and other buildings, garages and cars were also damaged. There are casualties among the civilian population," the statement said.

At 14:19, all the fire was extinguished.