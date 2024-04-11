Russian troops hit residential buildings in Kupiansk: Fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled residential buildings in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Russian troops launched an artillery strike on residential buildings in the city of Kupiansk. One of the shells hit a garage on the territory of a private household, causing a fire," the statement said.
Neighboring houses were also damaged, but there were no fires.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password