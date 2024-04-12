Zelenskyy awards wounded defenders at military hospital in Chernivtsi. VIDEO

In Chernivtsi, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital where wounded soldiers are being treated and presented awards.

Zelenskyy awarded the soldiers with the Order for Courage of the third degree, medals "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Military Service to Ukraine".









The President also awarded the hospital's medical staff with the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" and "For Saved Life".

