Defending Ukraine, soldier Roman Ilchenko was killed in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Roman Ilchenko, a resident of Mena, Chernihiv region, born on 04.05.1987, was killed in action with the enemy while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mena City Council.

As noted, Ilchenko died on 13.04.2024 near the village of Novodonetske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, while performing his military duty to defend and repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

