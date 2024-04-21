Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Two police officers and an elderly woman were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the right bank of the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked three districts of the region, firing from artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, unmanned aerial vehicles and air bombs. It also fired a ballistic missile.

Kherson district

Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, and Inzhenerne were under hostile fire.

In Kherson, shelling in Korabelnyi and Dniprovskyi districts damaged a dormitory of an educational institution, a medical facility, a multi-storey building and two private houses, a restaurant, three civilian vehicles and a police car, and a low-pressure gas pipeline. An 81-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries.

In Stanislav, three private houses and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged by enemy shells, in Bilozerka three private houses were damaged, and in Komyshany a private house and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Kherson district, the occupiers fired a ballistic missile at an agricultural enterprise. The explosion damaged outbuildings.

Beryslav district

The enemy attacked Sablukivka, Novoberislav, Lvove, Olhivka, Tyahyntsi, Novokaira, Zolota Balka and the district centre itself.

In Beryslav, two police officers were lightly injured by explosions of two enemy FPV UAVs. A private house in Zolota Balka was damaged by a kamikaze drone explosion.

The Russian military attacked Tyahyntsi with MLRS, hitting the building of a catering establishment, causing a fire. In the same way, the enemy destroyed a private house in Lvove.

The enemy launched two aerial bombs at Novoberislav. The explosions destroyed a private house and an educational institution. The Russians also directed one bomb at a school in Lvove.

Kakhovka district

The Russian military used two multiple rocket launchers on the territory of Vesele. A private house in Kozatske was damaged by mortar fire.















