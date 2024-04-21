Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot is being deployed to eliminate consequences of Russian strikes in Odesa region - SES. PHOTOS

In Odesa region, specialised equipment from the State Emergency Service, including a fire robot, is being actively deployed to help with the response to the aftermath of Russian strikes.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In particular, the Magirus Wolf R1 tactical firefighting robot is involved in the aftermath of the Russian attack.

This is not the first time the robot has been used to extinguish fires. It has also been used to extinguish large-scale fires in Zhytomyr, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Volyn regions," the statement said.

