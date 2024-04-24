Ruscists shelled Kupiansk with artillery: Fire broke out. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with artillery, causing a fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
This morning, the Russians launched an artillery attack on the center of Kupiansk. One of the shells hit an inactive two-story building, causing a fire of 300 square meters.
The rescuers extinguished the fire, working under the threat of repeated shelling.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
