Kyiv bids farewell to Nazarii Lavrovskyi, Paramedic of 244th Battalion, who died saving lives of his comrades in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO+PHOTOS

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Nazarii Lavrovskyi defended Ukraine against the Russian invaders

The Public Health Centre of Ukraine reported that Nazarii had been heroically defending Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale war against the Russian occupiers.

"Nazarii Lavrovsky, a paramedic with the 244th Battalion, died saving the lives of his comrades in arms during the evacuation of the wounded in the frontline of Kharkiv direction. On 22 February 2022, Nazarii receive a clean bill of health and joined the Kyiv Regional Military Academy. After the liberation of the Kyiv region, he and his unit took part in a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region, and after reaching the border with Russia, he defended the eastern direction.

At the Public Health Centre, he worked in the area of rational use and consumption of antimicrobial drugs. Nazarii Lavrovskyi is the author of the first standards of medical care for the rational use of antibacterial and antifungal drugs for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes," the statement said.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.