Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery: child and man were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring 2 people, including a 9-year-old boy.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 9-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of Nikopol. The child is in moderate condition. Doctors provided the necessary medical care. He will recover at home," the statement said.

A 42-year-old man was also injured in the shelling.

Four five-storey buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city. Information is being updated.

