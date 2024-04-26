Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery: child and man were injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring 2 people, including a 9-year-old boy.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"A 9-year-old boy was injured during the shelling of Nikopol. The child is in moderate condition. Doctors provided the necessary medical care. He will recover at home," the statement said.
A 42-year-old man was also injured in the shelling.
Four five-storey buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city. Information is being updated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password