News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupiers attacked Nikopol district twice with heavy artillery, damaging private houses. PHOTOS

Twice a day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district. They used heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"In Nikopol, five private houses and three outbuildings were damaged by enemy shells.

The attacked areas in the Pokrovsk village community are being inspected. However, the main thing is that there are people everywhere," he wrote.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району

As noted, despite the sirens, it was quiet in other parts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

