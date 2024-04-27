In morning, Russians attacked Naftogaz facilities

Today, April 27, the enemy attacked the gas infrastructure facilities of Naftogaz Group.

This was reported in Naftogaz, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the enemy once again attacked the gas infrastructure facilities of Naftogaz Group.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the Group," the message reads.

As noted, the employees of the Group and the involved services are dealing with the elimination of the consequences of the hits.

As reported, on the night of April 27, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with the use of missiles. Tu-95MS strategic bombers took to the sky, and the MiG-31K took off from the Savasleika airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation).

The Air Force also reported the movement of enemy Tu-95MS aircraft from the "Olenya" airfield (Murman region of the Russian Federation) in the southeast direction.

The Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv region, as a result of which equipment was damaged.

Also, on the night of April 27, Russian troops attacked 4 TPPs of DTEK, the equipment was seriously damaged.