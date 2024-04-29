Ruscists are building new airfield near Belgorod. PHOTOS

Russians are building a new airport in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The distance from the enemy airfield to the Ukrainian border is 75 km.

This was stated by OSINT researcher RedIntelPanda on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that the construction of this airport began last year, but work was suspended with the onset of winter. After the onset of warm weather, the occupiers resumed work on the facility.

"After the winter thaw, the work resumed. On 27 April 2024, the base layer or the pavement itself is being laid on the runway. The Sentinel Hub measures the runway at approximately 1800 metres," the geoscientist said in a statement.

Satellite images show the construction of the airfield by the Russians.

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 27 April, SSU drones attacked the enemy's Kushchevsk military airfield and two refineries in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

