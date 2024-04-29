130 educational institutions damaged in Kherson community as result of Russian shelling, 26 of them have critical level of damage - CMA. PHOTOS
In Kherson community, 130 educational institutions were damaged, 2 schools and 2 kindergartens were completely destroyed. 26 educational institutions have a critical level of damage.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, in the Kherson community, almost a year and a half after the liberation, 130 educational institutions have been damaged by shelling from the occupation forces, including 193 buildings and structures, including: 59 gymnasiums and schools, 71 kindergartens, 9 vocational education institutions, 10 out-of-school education institutions.
The enemy also hit 2 inclusive resource centres. The flood caused by the Russians' blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station affected 14 educational institutions," the statement said.
Mrochko said that at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there were 151 secondary, preschool, out-of-school and vocational education institutions in the Kherson city territorial community. Currently, 86% of them have been damaged by the enemy.
