130 educational institutions damaged in Kherson community as result of Russian shelling, 26 of them have critical level of damage - CMA. PHOTOS

In Kherson community, 130 educational institutions were damaged, 2 schools and 2 kindergartens were completely destroyed. 26 educational institutions have a critical level of damage.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, in the Kherson community, almost a year and a half after the liberation, 130 educational institutions have been damaged by shelling from the occupation forces, including 193 buildings and structures, including: 59 gymnasiums and schools, 71 kindergartens, 9 vocational education institutions, 10 out-of-school education institutions.



The enemy also hit 2 inclusive resource centres. The flood caused by the Russians' blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station affected 14 educational institutions," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacks Poltava region, no casualties and no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure

Mrochko said that at the time of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there were 151 secondary, preschool, out-of-school and vocational education institutions in the Kherson city territorial community. Currently, 86% of them have been damaged by the enemy.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled region 7 times, 3 people were wounded. PHOTOS







