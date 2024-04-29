Russians attacks village in Sumy region with two GABs, school destroyed. PHOTOS
Today, Russians attacked one of the villages of the Yampil community in Sumy region.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"They hit the village with two GABs. The local school was destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
We emphasize once again the need to react to the air raid alert. After all, the enemy is insidious: it attacks schools, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure," the statement said.
