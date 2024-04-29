ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11463 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 677 12

Russians attacks village in Sumy region with two GABs, school destroyed. PHOTOS

Today, Russians attacked one of the villages of the Yampil community in Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military  Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"They hit the village with two GABs. The local school was destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

We emphasize once again the need to react to the air raid alert. After all, the enemy is insidious: it attacks schools, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure," the statement said. 

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district twice during day with heavy artillery and three times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

Удар по Сумщині
Удар по Сумщині

сумщина
Удар по Сумщині
Удар по Сумщині

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Sumska region (1110)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 