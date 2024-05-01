ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11354 visitors online
News Photo
1 486 0

Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 34 localities in Sumy region. A total of 285 attacks were recorded

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"As a result of the occupiers' attacks, one civilian sought medical assistance, 8 private households, two cars and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

Обстріли 30 квітня: Наслідки на Сумщині

According to the head of the Sumy MIA, Oleksiy Drozdenko, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Seredyno-Budska, and Znob-Novhorodska communities were shelled.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians made five attacks. 30 explosions were recorded. Shalyhynska, Esmanska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled," Drozdenko added.

See more: Russians attacks village in Sumy region with two GABs, school destroyed. PHOTOS

Обстріли 30 квітня: Наслідки на Сумщині

Обстріли 30 квітня: Наслідки на Сумщині
Обстріли 30 квітня: Наслідки на Сумщині
Обстріли 30 квітня: Наслідки на Сумщині

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Sumska region (1110)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 