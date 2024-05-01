Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 34 localities in Sumy region. A total of 285 attacks were recorded

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"As a result of the occupiers' attacks, one civilian sought medical assistance, 8 private households, two cars and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

According to the head of the Sumy MIA, Oleksiy Drozdenko, Mykolaivska, Khotynska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Seredyno-Budska, and Znob-Novhorodska communities were shelled.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians made five attacks. 30 explosions were recorded. Shalyhynska, Esmanska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled," Drozdenko added.

See more: Russians attacks village in Sumy region with two GABs, school destroyed. PHOTOS









