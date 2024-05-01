Ministry of Defense is developing model of Integrated Defense System. PHOTO

An opening meeting of the working group to develop a model of the Integrated Defense System aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s military, geopolitical and economic capabilities was held.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Stanislav Haider.

It is noted that the development of the model includes a number of proposals for legislative changes, as well as the creation of appropriate policies to build an integrated defense ecosystem that will strengthen the military and institutional power of the state.

"In developing the model, we are acting systematically and in an integrated manner - all key projects of the MoD 's institutional development are designed with consideration of the vision of the future model. Five priorities have been identified that need to be worked on to build a high-quality integrated model," Haider emphasized.

The working group will work in five main areas:

Military policy, institutionality and international cooperation

Military and technical policy

Human capital management policy

Defence Resource Management Policy

National resistance.

The working group comprises 176 representatives from key defence agencies, ministries, scientific and research institutions. The results of the group's work will be presented by the end of this year.

Earlier, representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reached a preliminary agreement with one of the world's largest satellite imagery companies to restrict the use of images of Ukrainian territory.