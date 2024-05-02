Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed 4 people, 8 were wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupants fired 18 times at the Donetsk region, killing 4 people and wounding 8.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsky district.

In the Mariinka district, 1 person died in Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka were shelled. Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka and Prohres were under fire in the Hrodivka district. In Kalynove of the Novohrodivka district, 1 person was killed and 2 wounded. In Hirnyk of the Kurakhove district, 2 people were killed and 6 wounded, a two-storey building and 25 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district, Yampil, Yampolivka, Zakitne, and Terny were shelled. Houses in Raiske of the Druzhkivka district were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 10 houses and power lines were damaged. Three multi-story buildings were damaged in Sloviansk. In Kalynove of Illinivske community, 3 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 9 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 18 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 338 people were evacuated, including 42 children.

