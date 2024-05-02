Estonian MP cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

On Thursday, May 2, Kristo Ann Vaga, an Estonian MP, member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee and the Ukraine-Estonia parliamentary group, arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn. The Estonian parliamentarian covered this distance by bicycle. The purpose of his trip was to raise funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The politician posted photos taken on Kyiv's Independence Square and said he had "done it". According to him, he also wanted to show that the Russian-Ukrainian war "is very close"

I rode a bike from Tallinn to Kyiv to show that the war is very close and to express support for the defenders," Vaga wrote.

The Estonian parliamentarian thanked everyone who supported him during this trip and those who had already made donations to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Financial donations are being raised in cooperation with the NAFO organization to purchase the necessary four-wheel drive vehicles and FPV drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It is known that about 30 thousand euros have already been raised. The stated fundraising goal is 50 thousand euros.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the US and UK aid to Ukraine should inspire other countries to do more for Ukraine.