RF intensifies attacks until US equipment arrives in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

Russia is trying to take advantage of the last "window of opportunity" before Western military equipment and ammunition arrive in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

According to Kiviselg, the main activity of Russian troops is still focused on putting pressure on the town of Chasiv Yar west of Bakhmut, on the Marinka direction west of Donetsk, as well as on attacks on settlements on the railway connecting Avdiivka with Pokrovsk.

"The Russian Federation is trying to take advantage of the last window of opportunity before Western military aid arrives in Ukraine in full and is deployed," Kiviselg said.

However, Russia's successes are small, and the likelihood of a collapse of the Ukrainian defense and front is decreasing, he added.

The Russian armed forces continue to carry out terrorist attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine, both in the border areas and by conducting deep strikes on major Ukrainian population centers.

"But thanks to successful air defense operations, Ukraine has been able to reduce the use of Russian long-range bombers for deep strikes over the past week, as well as to reduce the intensity of bombers," Kiviselg said.

He added that Ukraine has been conducting systematic deep strikes, attacking a number of military targets in Crimea and oil facilities in Russia.

